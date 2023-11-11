Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,853 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,349.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,813 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

