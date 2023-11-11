Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,578 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 313.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of FLO opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLO shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FLO

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.