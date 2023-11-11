Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,578 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 313.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

