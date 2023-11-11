Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,828 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in United States Steel by 9.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of X stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

