Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 426 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $134.56 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.99%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

