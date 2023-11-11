Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 745 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $175.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acuity Brands

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.