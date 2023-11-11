Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 784 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.