Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 522.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $132.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

