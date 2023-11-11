The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in AES by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AES by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 338,260 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AES by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

