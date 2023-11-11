The Goldman Sachs Group Increases uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $63.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.30.

Get uniQure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

Insider Activity at uniQure

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. uniQure has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.