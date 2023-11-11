The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target to $1.60

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.40 to $1.60 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.56.

Blend Labs Trading Down 1.6 %

BLND opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $297.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.41. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. Analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 19,132,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,304,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,724,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,190 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 11,241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 855,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

