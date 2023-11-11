The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

