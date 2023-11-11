Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Buys 100 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graham alerts:

On Friday, September 8th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $569.83 per share, with a total value of $56,983.00.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE GHC opened at $613.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $587.15 and a 200-day moving average of $580.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $681.70.

Graham Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Graham

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Graham by 88.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Graham by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 38.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHC

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.