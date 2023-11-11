Tim Weller Acquires 955 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 955 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £171.90 ($212.20).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Tim Weller purchased 1,037 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £176.29 ($217.62).

On Wednesday, September 6th, Tim Weller purchased 539,176 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £91,659.92 ($113,146.43).

On Monday, September 4th, Tim Weller purchased 968 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £174.24 ($215.08).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 17.76 ($0.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £301.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -888.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.79. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.92 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.37.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

