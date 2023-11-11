Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MODG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

MODG stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,587,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

