Topgolf Callaway Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,049 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 258% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,410 put options.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE MODG opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $25.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 832,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,568,902.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $138,500,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $52,242,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

