Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $24.53 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on TSEM

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.