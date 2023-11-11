Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $24.53 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tower Semiconductor
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.