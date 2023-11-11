Towercrest Capital Management Buys 378 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

