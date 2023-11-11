TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $33.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

TPG stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. TPG has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). TPG had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,745.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TPG by 58.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after buying an additional 1,298,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,855,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

