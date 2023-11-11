Traders Buy High Volume of International Game Technology Call Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,978 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 172% compared to the typical volume of 4,769 call options.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

View Our Latest Report on IGT

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.