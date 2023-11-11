Traders Buy Large Volume of Seritage Growth Properties Call Options (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 25,214 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,021% compared to the typical volume of 1,189 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 818,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 19.2% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 636,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 245,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 191.41%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRG

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 50 properties comprised of approximately 6.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 3.6 million square feet or approximately 303 acres to be disposed of.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.