Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 24,198 call options.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 625,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cameco by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 249,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 174,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cameco by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 159,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCJ opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

