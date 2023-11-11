TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.50.

TSE:TA opened at C$11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.52. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

