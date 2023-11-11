TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $968.91 and last traded at $962.83, with a volume of 69078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $895.21.

The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $35.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Bank of America raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $33,770,866. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $859.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $848.40.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.