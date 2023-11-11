Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 72,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

