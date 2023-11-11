Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,125 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $29.62 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

