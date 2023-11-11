Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,331 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,132 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $18,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $16,550,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 989.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,126,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,291,000 after buying an additional 1,931,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,739,000 after buying an additional 1,548,369 shares in the last quarter.

DRH opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

