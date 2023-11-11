TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,247 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 158.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 1,900 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $693,000.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,077 shares of company stock worth $135,347 in the last ninety days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRST stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

