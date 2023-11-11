Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $389.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $393.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.65. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

