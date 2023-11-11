Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $48.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

