Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Down 30.9% in October

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,100 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the October 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter worth $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $71,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 371.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.39. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

