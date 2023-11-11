UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 107.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 528,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 847.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,542,000 after purchasing an additional 433,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 236,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $26,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,283,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,018 shares of company stock valued at $575,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

