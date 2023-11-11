United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,829,000 after buying an additional 40,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,733,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $19.64 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $496.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.17%.

United Fire Group Profile

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

