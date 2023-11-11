Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,995 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.8 %

VVV opened at $32.50 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVV. TheStreet downgraded Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,147.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Lori Ann Flees purchased 8,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $299,755.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary E. Meixelsperger purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,147.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and have sold 12,351 shares valued at $415,476. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

