Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 178,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 78,019 shares.The stock last traded at $156.63 and had previously closed at $156.49.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

