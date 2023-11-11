Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VO opened at $206.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.93.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

