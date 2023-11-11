Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.70) Per Share

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Vaxart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $113.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the second quarter worth $365,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth $244,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

