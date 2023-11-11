Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.29) EPS.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.15. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,040,839.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,142,503.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares in the company, valued at $320,961,036.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,040,839.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,717 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,854 in the last ninety days. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,854 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.