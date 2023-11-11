Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,571 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -23.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

