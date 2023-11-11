Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,430 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $194,784,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 656.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coupang by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,357,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coupang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 1.86%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

