Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 594 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,161,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,330,000 after buying an additional 671,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,121,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

