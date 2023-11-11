Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO opened at $198.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.89. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

