Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $113.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $114.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

