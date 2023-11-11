Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 47.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 32.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Globe Life by 52.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,593 shares of company stock worth $7,260,028. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $116.65 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

