Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 600.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $108.47 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

