Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $235,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

MLPA stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

