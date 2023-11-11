Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

