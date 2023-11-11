Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $96.92 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

