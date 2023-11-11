Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $207,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.
Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %
FNV opened at $119.41 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
