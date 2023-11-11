Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $207,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.5 %

FNV opened at $119.41 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.