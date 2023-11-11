Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $209,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $141.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,601 shares of company stock valued at $37,675,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

